121,823 Shares in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,823 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,245,000. Splunk accounts for approximately 4.5% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. First Analysis lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $161.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

