$125.55 Million in Sales Expected for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will report $125.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year sales of $518.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $519.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $558.38 million, with estimates ranging from $535.10 million to $577.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $161,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 10.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Twin River Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

