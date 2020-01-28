13,035 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Bought by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. WD-40 accounts for about 2.3% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 621.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 10,125.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDFC traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $189.23. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,526. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $199.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

