1SG Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00007839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, BitMart, P2PB2B and Kryptono. During the last seven days, 1SG has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. 1SG has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $822.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00046938 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00315469 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010699 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,184,790 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, OEX and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

