$237.99 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce sales of $237.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.54 million and the highest is $240.57 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $228.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $968.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $943.09 million to $990.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $976.23 million, with estimates ranging from $964.47 million to $980.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.61 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 870.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

PRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE PRA opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,948,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProAssurance by 5,875.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 42.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 670,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 198,863 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in ProAssurance by 70,150.0% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 70,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.