24,491 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,491 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 108,492 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 67,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.57.

FFIV opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $279,326.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.