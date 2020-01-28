$32.20 Million in Sales Expected for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) will report sales of $32.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate posted sales of $25.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year sales of $103.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $110.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $149.45 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $167.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

CLNC opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, Director Darren J. Tangen bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Also, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,285.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.