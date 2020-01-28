3DCoin (3DC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 54.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. 3DCoin has a market cap of $548,983.00 and $3.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

3DCoin Profile

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin's total supply is 76,112,138 coins and its circulating supply is 69,822,444 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin's official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io.

.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

