3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $175.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.89.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

