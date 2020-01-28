3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. 3M updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-9.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.30 to $9.75 EPS.

MMM opened at $175.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.