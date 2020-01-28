4,022 Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,022 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Paycom Software comprises about 1.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.90. 419,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.67. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $139.43 and a 1 year high of $324.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

