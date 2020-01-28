4NEW (KWATT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,846.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 14% against the dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, LATOKEN, IDEX and Cobinhood. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $9,153.00 and $1,846.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.03172887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.