$54.50 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will post $54.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.82 million and the lowest is $53.07 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $32.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $206.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.14 million to $207.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.81 million, with estimates ranging from $267.35 million to $280.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 5,764 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $391,894.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,066 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,980. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 160.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 0.18. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

