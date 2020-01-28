5,944 Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Purchased by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,944 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. RingCentral accounts for approximately 0.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 76.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 31.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 6.8% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 63.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.96. 50,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.24 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $201.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $191,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,640.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $2,479,533.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

