6,450 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000.

IYW stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.19. 3,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.31. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $166.52 and a 1-year high of $251.81.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

