73,616 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Purchased by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 2.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 1.42% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,688. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.67. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $88.79 and a 12 month high of $107.54.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.2191 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.