77,482 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,482 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $316.23. 202,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

