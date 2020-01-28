8,137 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bought by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,137 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. VMware accounts for 1.1% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth $34,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.74. 242,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,940. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.60.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

