8X8 (EGHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. 8X8’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.