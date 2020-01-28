Aareal Bank (ARL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Aareal Bank (ETR: ARL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/17/2020 – Aareal Bank was given a new €26.30 ($30.58) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Aareal Bank was given a new €35.50 ($41.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Aareal Bank was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Aareal Bank was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Aareal Bank was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ARL stock traded up €0.33 ($0.38) on Tuesday, reaching €29.83 ($34.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank AG has a 52 week low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 52 week high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

