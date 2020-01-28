ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,323 shares during the period. ABIOMED accounts for about 1.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ABIOMED worth $26,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,428. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.11.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.25.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

