ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Short Interest Update

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $181.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.11. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

