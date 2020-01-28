Absolute Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $26,408.00 and $2,644.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.71 or 0.01242148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00048887 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00207783 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069732 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.