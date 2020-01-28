AC3 (AC3) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $294,605.00 and $38.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 57% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

