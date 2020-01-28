Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to at Cowen

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $26.52 on Tuesday, reaching $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,661,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

