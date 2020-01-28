Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XLRN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

XLRN stock traded up $26.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.39. 8,661,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,828. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

