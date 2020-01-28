Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.33

News stories about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Accenture earned a news sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accenture's score:

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Accenture stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,271. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a 1 year low of $151.11 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.50 and a 200 day moving average of $196.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

