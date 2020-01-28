Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.30. The company had a trading volume of 445,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

