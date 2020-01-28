Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96,467 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.57% of Accenture worth $764,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $206.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

