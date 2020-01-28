AceD (ACED) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. AceD has a market capitalization of $37,419.00 and $2.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005584 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000388 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,323,836 coins and its circulating supply is 10,281,636 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

