AceD Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. AceD has a market capitalization of $38,324.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 71.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005498 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000388 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002808 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,332,174 coins and its circulating supply is 10,289,574 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

