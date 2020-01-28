AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 11,770,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACRX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.