Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acorda Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the year.

ACOR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $117,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

