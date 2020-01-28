Actinium Price Hits $0.0299 on Major Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Actinium has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $528,053.00 and $5,295.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,652,900 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

