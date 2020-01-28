Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Update

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Acushnet stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.64. 237,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,459. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 157,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,257,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Acushnet by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Acushnet by 37.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

