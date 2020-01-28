ADAMANT Messenger Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $835,524.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,568,818 coins and its circulating supply is 83,426,807 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

