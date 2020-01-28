adbank Market Capitalization Tops $474,815.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, adbank has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $474,815.00 and approximately $24,410.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.66 or 0.03179541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00196078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00123573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,850,563 tokens. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog.

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.