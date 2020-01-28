AdEx Price Hits $0.0923 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, AdEx has traded 5% higher against the dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $176,074.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000988 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Liqui, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.