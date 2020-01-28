Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Adient has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,942,000 after buying an additional 652,917 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at $55,463,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,791,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.