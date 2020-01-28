Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $8,871,464.96 in Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.63. 2,269,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,126. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $237.27 and a fifty-two week high of $355.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after acquiring an additional 372,268 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

