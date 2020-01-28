Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

