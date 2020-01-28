Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. 61,153,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,745,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,582,593 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

