Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.00

Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Advanced Micro Devices’ analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. 61,153,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,745,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 265.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $52.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,582,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

