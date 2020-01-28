Advanced Technology Coin Price Hits $0.0018 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $50,424.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,280,867 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

