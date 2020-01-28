Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 406,963 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,082,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADVM. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

