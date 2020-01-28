Adzcoin Reaches Market Cap of $51,223.00 (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Adzcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $51,223.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

