Adzcoin Trading 28.5% Higher Over Last Week (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Adzcoin has a market cap of $49,869.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

