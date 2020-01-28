aelf Market Capitalization Reaches $33.80 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $33.80 million and $10.83 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Binance and AirSwap.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Koinex, DDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX, Binance, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Bancor Network, BigONE, ABCC, Tokenomy, Kyber Network, Allbit, Huobi, BCEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, AirSwap, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

