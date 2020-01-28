Aeon Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Aeon has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $1,490.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001827 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00726643 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003417 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001817 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

