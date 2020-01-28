Aeternity Hits Market Capitalization of $51.30 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, BigONE, DragonEX and Kyber Network. Aeternity has a market cap of $51.30 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000445 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 345,303,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,482,079 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DragonEX, Binance, Liqui, Bithumb, Crex24, HADAX, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Koinex, IDAX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, BigONE, Zebpay, Radar Relay, BitMart, OOOBTC, Tokenomy, CoinBene, FCoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

